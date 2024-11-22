Final Hearing for Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush Divorce Set for November 27

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s divorce proceedings took a significant step forward as the couple appeared together for the first time at the family court in Chennai on November 21, 2024. This comes after the couple announced their separation in January 2022, ending their 18-year-long marriage.

The family court judge, after hearing the couple’s statements today, adjourned the case to November 27, when the final verdict is expected. The couple’s absence from three prior hearings had led to rumors of reconciliation, but their court appearance confirms their intention to part ways legally. Both Aishwarya and Dhanush were seen wearing masks during their appearance, maintaining a low profile.

Aishwarya and Dhanush, who got married in 2004 in a grand ceremony in Chennai, shared a joint statement on January 17, 2022, announcing their decision to separate. The statement read:

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

The couple shares two sons, Yatra and Lingaa, and continues to co-parent them despite their separation. Both have shown dedication to maintaining a stable and supportive environment for their children.

Their repeated absence from earlier hearings fueled speculation about a possible reconciliation. However, their joint court appearance today clarifies their mutual decision to finalize the divorce.