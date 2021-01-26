First Look: Yogi Babu in Bommai Nayagi

The first look poster of Kollywood comedy actor Yogi Babu's upcoming movie Produced by Pa Ranjith has been released. The movie which is Bommai Nayagi. It may be recalled two earlier Kollywood movies "Pariyerum Perumal" and "Irandum Ulagaporin kadaisi gundu" directed and produced by Pa Ranjith found success at the Box office.

The shooting of the movie Bommai Nayagi begun on January 22, and a new director is helming this movie. This is a story about the relationship of a father and daughter and the influence of politics and system in their lives. Currently, Yogi Babu is acting in a Dhanush's movie called 'Karnan' directed by Mary Selvaraj.

The actor will be seen in a pivotal role in this movie whose shooting is already completed. Yogi Babu is the most sought-after actor in the Tamil film industry and the actor is currently busy with more than ten movies in his kitty. Last year, he entered into a wedlock with a girl called Manju Bhargavi. Now, the couple has a Baby girl.