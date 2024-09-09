‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Inches Closer to Rs 150 Crore in India

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, ‘The Greatest of All Time (GOAT),’ directed by Venkat Prabhu, has taken the box office by storm, marking another major success for the Tamil superstar. Released on September 5, 2024, amid massive anticipation, the espionage thriller is making significant strides both domestically and internationally.

‘GOAT’ has already grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide within just four days of its release. The film's domestic performance has been equally impressive, with the total collection in India nearing the Rs 150 crore mark. As per industry estimates, the film has collected Rs 137.2 crore nett at the domestic box office, with a substantial contribution from its Tamil version.

On its fourth day, ‘GOAT’ continued to hold strong, witnessing a slight increase in its collection compared to Day 3. According to tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 34.2 crore nett on September 8, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 30 crore, the Hindi version Rs 2.7 crore, and the Telugu version Rs 1.5 crore.

‘GOAT’ recorded an overall occupancy of 71.39% on Sunday, September 8, with afternoon and evening shows showing impressive figures of 78.03% and 77.93% occupancy, respectively. This strong turnout is a testament to Thalapathy Vijay's massive fan base and the film's appeal across various regions.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘GOAT’ is a high-octane spy thriller with a unique twist—Vijay portrays dual roles, playing both a father and his son. To achieve this, the filmmakers employed advanced de-aging technology, adding a layer of intrigue to the film. Alongside Vijay, the star-studded cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Additionally, Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan make special appearances, adding star power to the ensemble.

‘GOAT’ is produced by AGS Entertainment with a massive budget of around Rs 380 crore, showcasing the film's grand scale. The technical crew, including composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, and editor Venkat Raajen, have played crucial roles in bringing this ambitious project to life. Yuvan Shankar Raja's soundtrack has already become a chartbuster, further contributing to the film's success.

Despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics, ‘GOAT’ has managed to captivate audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu, where Vijay enjoys unparalleled popularity. The film's performance during the weekdays will be crucial in determining its final box office tally, but all signs point to ‘GOAT’ crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India soon.