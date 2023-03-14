Happy Birthday Lokesh Kanagaraj: Sanjay Dutt shares an adorable picture to wish Lokesh Kanagaraj on his birthday

Sanjay Dutt wrote a heartfelt message for director Lokesh Kanagaraj on his birthday. The actor, who will be seen in Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo, shared a picture on his social media where he can be seen giving the director a tight hug. Dutt referred to Kanagaraj as his 'son' and 'family' and wished him more success, peace, happiness, and wealth. He ended the note by expressing his unwavering support for him. Fans showered love on Sanjay's post.

Earlier in the day, pictures from the sets of Leo surfaced online, showing that a special birthday party was hosted for Kanagaraj. One picture that went viral showed an installation wishing the director on his birthday.

Leo, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Dutt's addition to the cast was announced recently with a teaser video. The film also stars Priya Anand and Gautham Menon. It was revealed that Trisha Krishnan, known for her work in Ponniyin Selvan, will star opposite Vijay. This marks their first film in 14 years and their fifth collaboration. The release date of the film is yet to be announced, but fans are eagerly waiting for its arrival.