Here Are A Few Pics From Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Wedding

Kollywood star actor Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta tied a knot today a few hours ago amid their close family members. The wedding was planned taking all the Covid-19 necessary precautions. Even Jwala and Vishnu Vishal were tested negative before stepping into the wedding venue. Well, Dr.Manjula who was the part of the wedding has shared the official wedding pics on her Instagram and also penned a sweet note.









The first one is the funky pic of the couple… Vishal is all in smiles while Jwala posed with a funky expression. He looked suave in the traditional 'Shirt and Pancha' wedding outfit while Jwala looked beautiful draping a light blue colouredpattu saree which is enhanced with a red border and floral design. Her antique gold ornaments and bridal makeup made her look awesome.

Coming to the second pic, Jwala is all enjoying her Haldi ceremony and the third one has Manjula and Jwala together. The last pic shows the bride and groom busy in checking some documents.

Manjula also wrote, "A wedding is a culmination of two people and I feel extremely joyous and happy to be part of such a beautiful event of a wonderful couple. May you both be blessed with all the happiness. 💕

P.S: 20 of family and friends who have attended this close knit wedding have taken all the necessary precautions and tested negative before attending the wedding events."









This post showcases a few beautiful pics from the mehndi ceremony. Jwala looked beautiful in the yellow lehenga while Vishnu picked a complete black kurta pyjama. Manjula also posed with the handsome bridegroom Vishnu Vishal and both of them posed to cams in all smiles. She also wrote, "Getting hitched- jwalavished - mehdi rang laayegi - when two loved ones fall in love and get married , every event of the beautiful wedding is filled with fun and joy .

Be happy always darlings".

Both Jwala and Vishnu Vishal shared their wedding card on 13th April on their Instagram pages and announced their wedding date officially.









Along with sharing the wedding card, Vishal also jotted down, "LIFE IS A JOURNEY....

EMBRACE IT...

HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....

Need all your love and support as always...

#JWALAVISHED @jwalagutta1".









This wedding card reads, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear.

We are getting married… We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness".

Happy married life Jwala and Vishu Vishal… Stay happy!!!