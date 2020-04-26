How Much Did Amazon Prime Video Pay Ponmagal Vandhal Makers For Digital Rights?

With coronavirus making the relaxation of lockdown period uncertain, movie makers are a worried lot as they are losing money. They fear that they are not able to get back the money they expected. sO in a desperate move, the makers of several movies are taking the help of OTT platforms to ensure their movie reaches a wider audience.

We already told you that Kollywood movie Ponmagal Vanthaal was to hit theatres on March 27 and the release had to be stalled because of the covid lockdown. The movie marks the directorial debut of JJ Fredrick. Ponmagal is produced by Kollywood actor Suriya Sivakumar under the 2D Entertainment banner.

Ponmagal Vanthal is a courtroom drama starring Jyotika, K Bhagyaraj and R Parthiban. The makers after being tired of waiting for the lockdown to end have decided to release their movie on Amazon Prime Video. This has no doubt angered the film theatres association but the makers have any way decided to go ahead with its digital release.

Now, if you are wondering how much Amazon Prime Video paid the makers of Ponmgal Vandhal to get the digital rights, then here's what we found out. As per the buzz in the film industry, the digital rights of Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal was sold for a whopping Rs 9 crore to Amazon. Now, the Kollywood movie Ponmagal Vandhaal is all set to be streamed in May.