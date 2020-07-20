I Will Not Tolerate Such Nonsense: Alisha On Thala Ajith Rumours

Senior Kollywood actor Bayilvan Ranganathan is always grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. With his statements, he is known to rake up one controversy or the other. The latest one was about possible proximity between Tamil star Ajith Kumar and Alisha Abdullah, who recently took charge as the Tamil Nadu State Women President of National Human Rights Anti-crime and ACB.

Besides that, Alisha is known to be the best woman biker in India. She also made an appearance in the movie Irumbi Kuthirai. She is quite vocal about issues and is seen offering netizens tips to prevent the COVID pandemic.

We know that the biker is known to share a bond with actor Ajith, thanks to their common interest, racing. Now. Bayilvan's claims have angered her and she is seething with rage. There was a video uploaded by Bayilvan Ranganathan linking Alisha Abdullah and Ajith Kumar and the biker-cum-actress has hit out at the video.

The video mentioned that Alisha first sought the blessings of Ajith even before assuming office.

Reacting to the video, Alisha has termed it nonsense and said she will not tolerate such crap. She took to social media asking the reporter not to malign the reputation of such a huge star.

Ajith was last seen in the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink. The Kollywood movie was called Nerkonda Parvai. Shraddha Srinath, Abirami and Andrea were seen in key roles in the movie. The actor will be next seen in the H Vinoth directorial Valimai which has been put on the back burner because of the virus lockdown.

Now, with Alisha coming out in the open to slam and rubbish reports, let's hope rumour mongers stop such baseless reports.