Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?

The rumour mills are abuzz with exciting news. It is being speculated that the celebrated actor Ajith Kumar, also known as Agrahero Ajith, might team up with the sensational director S. Shankar for an upcoming project. This potential collaboration has already created a significant stir among fans and industry insiders alike.

Both Ajith Kumar and Director Shankar are currently immersed in their ongoing projects. Shankar is nearing the release of his much-anticipated film, ‘Indian 2,’ starring the legendary Kamal Haasan, which is set to hit theatres next month. Additionally, Shankar is directing ‘Game Changer’ with Tollywood star Ram Charan in the lead role.

Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, is busy with two major projects. He is starring in ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ under the direction of Magill Thirumeni and ‘Good Bad Ugly’ directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Given their packed schedules, any potential collaboration between Ajith and Shankar would likely commence after these commitments are fulfilled.

It has been reported that Shankar and Ajith recently discussed the possibility of working together. Although this potential film remains unofficial, the mere idea of such a collaboration has already ignited the imaginations of fans. To date, Ajith Kumar and Shankar have never worked together, making this potential project all the more exciting.

Ajith Kumar's fans are particularly eager for this collaboration to materialise. In Kollywood, there has always been a fierce rivalry between the fan bases of Ajith and another leading star, Vijay. Recently, Vijay has taken a new path by forming a political party, indicating his interest in a political career. In this context, a blockbuster film directed by Shankar could significantly boost Ajith’s already illustrious career, solidifying his status as an unstoppable force among Kollywood's top stars.

Fans believe that a film with Shankar could elevate Ajith's stardom to new heights, further enhancing his range and appeal. This potential collaboration is seen as a golden opportunity for Ajith to deliver a groundbreaking performance under Shankar’s visionary direction.