It's A Life Changing Experience: Karthi

It is celebration time for Kollywood actor brothers Surya and Karthi's family. And we need not tell you the reason. By now, you know that a new member has arrived in their family which has brought smile and happiness, not to forget celebrations in Kollywood actor Karthi's household. The actor's wife Ranjani has given birth to a Baby boy, and now Karthi's fans are thrilled and beamimg with joy after hearing this news.



The 'Khaidi" actor has shared his joy through his tweet in which he has termed the infant's arrival as a life changing experience. He also expressed his gratitude for his bundle of joy.



Here's a look at Karthi's tweet announcing the arrival of baby boy.

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can't thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

There was a tremendous response for his tweet from the film fraternity, including big film personalities, friends besides his fans greeting the actor. By the way, Ranjani had married Karthi in the year 2011, and had given birth to a Baby girl in the year 2013. They named her as 'Umaayaal'. Now, this second child is born after a gap of seven years. It would be interesting to know what name will Karthi give to his youngest child.



Meanwhile, Karthi is busy with a series of movies in hand. His movie "Khaidi" was a super hit because of which his popularity grew by leaps and bounds.



Currently, the actor is working in Maniratnam's directorial movie "Ponniyin Selvan'. Karthi has finished shooting for "Sultan" with Tollywood's most wanted heroine Rashmika Mandanna who is making her debut in Kollywood. Now, the dubbing work of this movie is in progress.

