Jayam Ravi's Agilan Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Ibomma Other Torrent Sites

The producers of Jayam Ravi's upcoming movie "Agilan" have officially announced the acquisition of the film's digital and satellite rights. The movie is set to release in theaters on March 10, 2023. After its theatrical release, "Agilan" will premiere on the Zee 5 streaming platform for its OTT release and on the Kalaignar TV Tamil channel for its TV premiere. However, the exact dates for these releases have not yet been announced. Written and directed by N. Kalyana Krishnan, who has previously written screenplays for "Iyarkai" and "Bhooloham," "Agilan" stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, and other notable actors. The film follows the story of a crane operator involved in illegal activities at the harbor. The police eventually catch up with him, and the film explores why he became a working-class don.

However, on the other hand, Agilan movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, tamilmv, tamilgun etc... Hearing this, Both fans were disappointed But a few people said all these are rumors, and the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Earlier, there were instances that the films released with high expectations, like Radheshyam, RRR, Valimai, etc., were also leaked online.



