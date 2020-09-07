Jwala Gutta Gets Engaged To Kollywood Actor Vishnu Vishal

Two reputed celebrities—one from sports and the other from cinema, are all set to tie the knot to end all speculation surrounding their linkup rumours.

The rumour about their romance and marriage broke a few years ago. Ace shuttle Badminton star Jwala Gutta who is an Arjun awardee got engaged to famous Tamil actor cum producer Vishnu Vishal on Monday September 7.

Jwala Gutta who is now 37 years old had married another shuttle badminton player but the marriage fell apart in 2011. On the other hand, actor vishnu Vishal too had married one Ms Rajini who is the daughter of senior Tamil actor K Nataraj.

However, their marriage had ended in 2018 but not before son Aryan was born to the couple. As per reports from several sources, though Vishnu and Jwala were together for nearly two years, Jwala had acknowledged their relationship in March 2020, together with disclosing their wedding plans in an interview that she gave to a leading Telugu channel.

Jwala is known for voicing her frank opinions about women and certain issues of national importance inspite of, her getting trolled on social media.

Both Jwala and Vishnu Vishal have expressed their excitement on the social media as is evident. While greeting Jwala on her birthday, Vishnu tweeted stating that he hopes to work with her for better future of their families, friends, and his son Aryan and has sought the blessings of his fans.

He has also thanked Basanth Jain who is a PR Manager to both Jwala and Vishnu for arranging the engagement ring at the middle of the night. "Happy birthday to Jwala .... New start to life " was what he had stated to look like a hashtag. Jwala too had tweeted stating that this proposal was impromptu and a beautiful surprise. " N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was !. Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there's so much more to luk forward to!. Towards our family , Aryan, friends, and work! it's gonna be another great journey I am sure ❤".

Coming to Vishnu's movies, the actor's upcoming movie directed by Prabhu Solomon is due for release. And he is currently working in Anand's FIR with Raiza Wilson, Gowtham Menon, Reba Monica John and Manjima Mohan in the star cast. Vishnu's fans are thrilled about Vishal who's basking in the moment.

Here's a peek into Jwala-Vishnu engagement pics





Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020





