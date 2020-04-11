JwalaGutta's boyfriend announces new movie

A few days after the badminton player JwalaGutta's comment went viral that she is missing her meetings with her boyfriend Vishnu Vishal, news from Chennai is that he has announced his latest film. Vishal, whose last box office success ' Ratchasan' in Tamil has already been remade into Telugu starring Bellamkonda Srinivas is to see its Hindi version also making a splash on the silver screens later this year.

Titled ' Mohan Das', the film's teaser was out on YouTube and going by the violent action shown, it looks to be yet another crime and punishment fable. The tagline too is interesting – May Be A True Story. The hero is shown with a bearded face and a bespectacled appearance striking an agitated pose before a washing machine which is rinsing a blood-soaked shirt.

Having begun his career more than a decade ago in 2009, Vishal had more misses than hits in his tenure with Tamil cinema. Hailing from the northern part of the country, he is the son of a police official and despite a wavy time at the box office, his films have been remade into other languages, especially Telugu with actors like Nani a few years ago. JwalaGutta's link has made him a mini celebrity in neighbouring states too.



