Kamal Haasan And Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Release Date To Be Announced On This Date

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Kamal Haasan is teaming up with young actor Vijay Sethupathi for the 'Vikarm' movie… Being an action thriller and having two ace actors, there are many expectations on it. Along with them, even Fahadh Faasil is also roped in to play a prominent role. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of Kamal Haasan and announced that the release date will be unveiled soon…

Director Lokesh shared the new poster and shared this good news with all the fans of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil… Take a look!

Kamal Haasan looked terrific in the poster holding a sword. His modish denim attire and the fading photography appeal made the poster worth watching. Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Vikram theatrical release date to be announced on MARCH 14th, 2022 at 7 Am @ikamalhaasan".

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the tunes while cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj is taking care of editing section!

Along with this movie, Kamal Haasan is also part of Shankar's prestigious Indian 2 movie!