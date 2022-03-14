Kamal Haasan And Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Will Be Released On This Date

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi teamed up for an action entertainer Vikram. As promised the makers unveiled the release date of this movie and also surprised the audience by sharing the making video of this movie.



Along with the makers even Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vikay Sethupathi also treated their fans by sharing the making video and release date on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Kamal Haasan

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

Going with the making video, it showcased all the three lead actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in complete action modes along with making us witness the a few BTS shots and the director of the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi also unveiled the release date and made the day for all his fans…

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander is tuning the songs while the cinematography section is handled by Girish Gangadharan.

Kamal Haasan is also part of Shankar's prestigious Indian 2 movie!