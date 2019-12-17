Kamal Haasan Does The Unthinkable in Indian 2

That Kamal Haasan is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Indian film industry is well known. He never ceases to surprise fans. Be it his choice of movies or genre, Kamal always delivers the best in every movie. And one cannot forget the fact that Kamal has done some of the most path-breaking movies in his career. Sagara Sangamam, Pushpaka Vimana (silent movie) and who can forget Indian which set a new benchmark in Indian cinema? Kamal surpassed all expectations with the movie plot, makeup in the movie and his performance. Ever since fans had been waiting for a sequel to the patriotic movie. After many many years, Kamal us fulfilling their wish, finally! But there's a problem. As per a buzz doing the rounds in Kollywood circles following reports, Kamal has asked director Shankar to use a body double for action scenes.

This bit of news is unbelievable given the fact that we all know that Kamal Haasan is a perfectionist and prefers to do things himself. However, a source close to the unit and in the know of things is believed to have said that this may be true as he recently had a leg surgery because of which scenes involving heavy action may be a bit of a challenge for the actor.

Rumour has it that action and stunt choreographer Peter Hein's assistant has been approached to carry perform the high octane stunts in Indian 2.

The crew of Indian 2 will have a long schedule in Bhopal and Gwalior. The entire unit of Kamal Haasan's Indian sequel is expected to take off to Taiwan after the first schedule in India.

Besides Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth and Bobby Simha in key roles. Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravinchander who has scored the music for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar is said to be working on the musical scores for the Kamal movie too.

The movie has raised a lot of expectations as the first part beat people's expectations and also took Kamal's star status to another level. Now, fans of the Ulaganayagan can't wait to know what's in store for them, this time around.