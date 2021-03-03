Kamal Haasan gets Covid vaccine

Actor Kamal Hassan got administered with the covid vaccine on Tuesday at a city hospital which has been grabbing the attention of his fans. The actor turned politician got the vaccination done.

"I took the coronavirus vaccine at Sri Ramachandra hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should get the vaccination," said Kamal Haasan on his official Twitter account. He added that the vaccination is also for the added immunization of the body and urged everyone to get vaccinated immediately. Next month, Kamal Haasan is getting ready for his participation in the upcoming assembly elections on April 6th.

On the other hand, the government has been in administering the vaccine of people with the age group of 60 plus as well as 45 to 59.