Kamal Haasan’s next to highlight farmers problems

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s made headlines recently confirming his inclusion in Prabhas starrer “Project K”.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s made headlines recently confirming his inclusion in Prabhas starrer “Project K”. Now, the latest announcement about the actor’s 233rd film has been made. Talented filmmaker H Vinoth who made films like “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru”, “Sathuranga Vettai,” “Valimai,” and “Thunivu,” will direct this biggie. As per the speculations, the film highlights farmers’ problems.

Tentatively titled “KH233,” the movie will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. “Rise To Rule” is the tagline. Other details about the film are yet to be disclosed.

