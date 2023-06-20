Kamal’s ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’ set for a re-release; ticket prices to be Rs. 99 in a few places

Universal actor Kamal Haasan will be next seen in “Indian 2,” directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Now, the actor’s cop drama, “Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu,” directed by renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, is set for a re-release. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens again on June 23, 2023, with ticket prices fixed at Rs. 99 in a few places. The bookings have also opened in several locations.

Jyotika and Kamalini Mukherjee are the female leads in this movie, which also features Prakash Raj, Rajashree, Lev Gorn, and others in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj serves as the composer for this movie.