Kannada actor Darshan's 'Kranti' trailer hits social media

On the occasion of Kannada actor Darshan's birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film "Kranti" has been released. The teaser of the movie which is already trending has created a huge expectation is likely to be released by this year end. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor from his fans and co-stars. In the teaser, Darshan speaks about his love for the Kanada language and culture.

The movie which is currently under shooting stage sees Darshan sharing screen space with Rachita Ram. The film is directed by V Harikrishna who has also composed the music. Shashidhar Adapa and Mohan B Kere are art directors. The project saw Darshan returning back to shooting after almost a year as he had not accepted any new project due to the pandemic.

Darshan is also not celebrating his birthday due to coronavirus and loss of Puneeth Rajkumar. A theme poster of Darshan's next with Tharun Sudhir has also been unveiled today. The actor's debut movie "Majestic" is getting re-released this Friday because the movie completed 20 years of its release made Darshan a superstar in the Sandalwood industry.







