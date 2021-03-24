Kollywood Actor Ready To Become Telugu Alludu 

Kollywood actor and producer Vishnu Vishal has broken his silence about his marriage with Jwala Gutta. The two who have already divorced their spouses were in courtship from several years. Hence their love affair has remained no more a secret.

The couple got engaged last year and they are ready to enter into a wedlock. Jwala Gutta is a former shuttle badminton player who started playing the game at the age of 6. She married former National Champion Chetan Anand in the year 2005. But was officially divorced from him in 2011. Jwala Gutta's mother Ellen Gutta has her roots in China and her father is of Telugu orrigin. Now about Vishnu Vishal, he too got divorced from his wife Rajani in the year 2018.

The couple has a son called Aryan. Recently, during a cinema press meet Vishnu Vishal spoke about his marriage with his long time girlfriend Jwala Gutta. He thanked his fiancée Jwala for supporting his cinema career. "We will get married soon. I am going to become a Telugu son-in-law. I am feeling very happy. We will shortly announce the marriage date," thus stated Vishal.