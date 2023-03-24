Kollywood Star Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away
Highlights
Kollywood's well-known actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the movie "Thunivu", is currently preparing for his upcoming film. Unfortunately, his...
Kollywood's well-known actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the movie "Thunivu", is currently preparing for his upcoming film. Unfortunately, his father, P Subramaniam, passed away this morning. His sudden demise has left a void in Ajith's family.
According to sources, Ajith's father died in Chennai due to age-related health issues. Many celebrities and fans of Ajith have been expressing their deepest condolences. As per sources, the last rites of Subramaniam will be performed this evening.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS