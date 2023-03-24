Kollywood Star Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away

Kollywood's well-known actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the movie "Thunivu", is currently preparing for his upcoming film. Unfortunately, his father, P Subramaniam, passed away this morning. His sudden demise has left a void in Ajith's family.

According to sources, Ajith's father died in Chennai due to age-related health issues. Many celebrities and fans of Ajith have been expressing their deepest condolences. As per sources, the last rites of Subramaniam will be performed this evening.