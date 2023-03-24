  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Kollywood

Kollywood Star Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away

Kollywood Star Ajith Kumars Father Passes Away
x
Highlights

Kollywood's well-known actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the movie "Thunivu", is currently preparing for his upcoming film. Unfortunately, his...

Kollywood's well-known actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the movie "Thunivu", is currently preparing for his upcoming film. Unfortunately, his father, P Subramaniam, passed away this morning. His sudden demise has left a void in Ajith's family.

According to sources, Ajith's father died in Chennai due to age-related health issues. Many celebrities and fans of Ajith have been expressing their deepest condolences. As per sources, the last rites of Subramaniam will be performed this evening.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X