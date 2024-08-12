Kollywood Star Dhanush Donates Rs 25 Lakhs to Wayanad Flood Relief Efforts

Kerala’s Wayanad district recently faced a devastating natural disaster, with landslides caused by relentless floods claiming hundreds of lives and leaving thousands injured. The catastrophe struck in the dead of night, turning the lives of the district’s residents into chaos. As rescue operations continue and the region grapples with the aftermath, the nation, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. Amidst this, various celebrities from the film, political, and sports sectors have come forward to extend their support and aid to the affected people of Wayanad.

The Telugu film industry has once again demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility, rallying to support the flood victims in Kerala. Stylish star Allu Arjun announced a significant financial contribution of Rs. 25 lakhs to aid the relief efforts. Meanwhile, Tollywood’s iconic figures, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan, have also contributed substantially, showcasing their compassion during these challenging times.

Global star Prabhas Raju has made one of the most notable contributions, donating Rs. 2 crores to assist in the relief efforts. Prabhas’ generous gesture has been widely appreciated, reflecting his deep concern for the victims and setting a strong example for others in the industry.

The Kollywood film industry has also shown immense solidarity with the Wayanad flood victims. Leading the way, Tamil cinema's beloved actors Surya, Jyothika, and Karthi have collectively donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Their contribution is a testament to their empathy and the deep bond they share with the people of Kerala.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, known for his philanthropy, has also pledged Rs. 25 lakhs towards the relief efforts. Recently, Kollywood star hero Dhanush joined the list of contributors, donating Rs. 25 lakhs to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to aid the flood victims. Dhanush's timely support has been lauded by fans and the public alike.