Kollywood: Thala Ajith Joins The Fight Against Coronavirus

Kollywood: Thala Ajith is known for his philathrophy. He is often seen doing his bit for social causes. The latest we hear is that he has joined the fight against coronavirus. TO do his bit to the society, the Viswasam actor has contributed 50 lakh each to PM relief fund and Tamil Nadu CM relief fund. Besides, he has also donated Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI to help daily wage workers in the south Indian film industry. In all, Ajith's contribution in fight against the covid19 pandemic is Rs 1.25 crore.

#Thala #Ajith has donated the following for #Corona #COVID19 relief,



PM Cares Fund: Rs 50 lakhs

TN CM Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakhs

FEFSI: Rs 25 lakhs



Total of 1.25 CR



Superb gesture sir #AjithKumar 👌👍 — Kaushik LM (#StayHomeStaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 7, 2020

Besides Ajith, Superstar Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jayam Ravi, Sachu, Siva Karthikeyan, Santhana Bharathi, Suriya, Karthi, Harish Kalyan and P Vasu have contributed to the financial aid to protect the welfare of daily wage labourers in the industry.



