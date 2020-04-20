Kollywood: Truth About Thala Ajith's Naan Kadavul Controversy With Bala

Kollywood: Bala is one of the well-known filmmakers down South. In Kollywood, he's a household name. He has made some brilliant movies. A notable movie among them was Naan Kadavul which starred Arya as the hero. The movie won a national award for the director a decade ago. But did you know that the Ajith not Aarya was the first choice to play the lead in the movie Naan Kadavul?

The actor had even shot several scenes but had walked out of the project due to creative differences.

The incident became a huge controversy and has been discussed till date in Kollywood circles. It was being said that director Bala had assaulted Ajith on the sets. Nobody knew the truth about what exactly happened there.

Now, in a recent interview, Kollywood director PL Thenappan has revealed that all those reports of violence were baseless. It is being reported now that Bala wanted Ajith to return the money along with interest which the actor had refused but later gave in to the demand and settled it. The director has said that there was no real violence that happened on the sets as reported in a section of the media. So that's the truth about Ajith-Bala controversy surrounding the Naan Kadavul movie.