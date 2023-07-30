Live
Leo: Sanjay Dutt looks fierce as Antony Das
Thalapathy Vijay’s next film “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, wrapped up its shoot and is now in the post-production stage. The film is slated for a grand release on October 19 in multiple languages.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a vital role. The makers released a special glimpse that accentuates Sanjay Dutt’s character. He plays Antony Das in the film. Sanjay Dutt looks fierce as well as stylish in this glimpse. It appears that he portrays a gangster in this action drama. Anirudh’s background score is simple yet effective for this glimpse.
It looks like there will be a face-off between Thalapathy and Sanjay Dutt in the film. Trisha plays the female lead. Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mathew Thomas are playing vital roles. “Leo” is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.