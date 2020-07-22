Lion in Lamborghini: Rajinikanth Makes Heads Turn 

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who is known for his simplicity has proved that he is also a socially responsible person. Though we see this actor playing an aesthetic and aristocratic character with grand set on the big screen. He is down to earth in real life and carries himself as the most ordinary person in society.

The thalaiva who was once got humiliated by a producer went on to purchase an imported car to retort in his own way. Now, photos of him driving a blue Lamborghini and posing with his family has gone viral much to the delight of his fans.

Fans are feeling proud of the Tamil superstar for following corona guidelines prescribed by the health ministry and setting an example for others.

"Lion in Lamborghini' has become a trending hashtag on social media.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaathe. His previous release was darbar.