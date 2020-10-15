Madras High Court To Rajinikanth: Don't Waste Our Time

The Madras High court has warned Tamil Super star Rajinikanth stating it would penalise him for wasting the court's time with his unnecessary petition.

Rajanikanth had appealed against the payment of income tax of Rs 6.5 lakhs in connection with "Raghavendra Kalyana Mantap". The Chennai corporation had imposed a tax of about Rs 6.5 lakhs for the above choultry. But the lawyers who represented the actor had contended that there was no activity of any kind in the said Mantap for the past seven months due to lockdown imposed over Coronavirus pandemic.

According to lawyers, property taxes have been paid up to February and from March, no marriages have taken place because of the lockdown imposed to prevent the Coronavirus pandemic and thus there was no income of any kind. Hence they had asked how to pay the amount as there was no income.

But the Madras High court after rejecting this appeal had warned that it would penalize the actor for wasting the court's precious time with this kind of appeal. Currently, Rajanikanth is focussed on his upcoming movie "Annathe"which will resume production shortly after Corona break.