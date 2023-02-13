Malavika Clarifies that her "Lady Superstar" Comment Was Not Directed Towards Nayanthara.

Actor Malavika Mohanan has recently been in the headlines due to her remarks about the term "superstar." During a promotion for her upcoming Malayalam film "Christy," Malavika stated that the term "superstar" should be gender-neutral and free of titles such as "lady superstar." This sparked an outcry from fans of Nayanthara, who is commonly referred to as the "Lady Superstar."

In a promotional video, Malavika voiced her opinion on the "superstar" label, saying, "I don't like the term. Actors can be called superstars, but I don't understand what is meant by 'lady superstar.' The term 'superstar' is enough."

This led to Nayanthara's fans taking to social media to express their anger towards Malavika's comment, causing the actor to clarify on Twitter that her comment was not directed towards Nayanthara specifically and that she holds the senior actress in high regard.



Malavika wrote, "My comment was about a term used to describe female actors in general, not any specific actor. I have great respect for Nayanthara and admire her incredible journey. Can people please calm down, especially the tabloid journalists."



It should be noted that this is not the first time Malavika and Nayanthara have been at the center of a controversy. In a previous interview, Malavika criticized the appearance of one of Nayanthara's characters in the Telugu film "Simhaa." Nayanthara responded to the criticism in a clip, saying, "I don't say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital, but that doesn't mean you have to look shabby, no?"

