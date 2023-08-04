Malvika Mohanan looks attractive in her first look poster of ‘Thangalaan’

Versatile actor Vikram teamed up with the sensational filmmaker Pa Ranjith for the movie “Thangalaan.” The expectations on this period rural drama touched the sky ever since the making video was released. As today marks the birthday of the female lead, Malvika Mohanan, the team released her first look poster. The actress looks fascinating in a de-glamorous role. The first look gives us the impression that Malvika plays a tribal woman in this biggie.



The movie is said to be based on a real-life incident that happened in Kolar Gold Fields. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy are playing other key roles in this movie produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.















