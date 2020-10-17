Muttiah Muralitharan: I Never Endorsed Killing Of Innocent Tamils

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has broken his stance on the Biopic controversy. He said though he was hesitant to agree to the biopic proposal from the producers in the beginning, he felt later that the movie would be the best way to acknowledge the contribution of his parents, teachers, coaches, and co-players in his success.

The legendary spinner stated that he is no stranger to controversies and that he felt he should share his views about the controversy that erupted after the announcement of his biopic "800".

It may be recalled that Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi agreeing to do the role of Muralitharan has caused a huge political uproar in Tamil Nadu, because some section of the society consider Muttiah Muralitharan as a supporter of the then Srilankan President Mahindra Rajapaksa who was the main leader during 30 years of civil war that played havoc in the island nation's bilateral ties.

The ace spinner, who issued a statement to pacify the angry people, has said that Malayaga Tamils with Indian-lineage were the first to get affected. "I know from my experience the horrors and pains that were caused by the war. We lived amid a war in Srilanka for more than 30 years. And how I managed to join the cricket team and tasted success despite these circumstances is what 800 is all about," said Muttiah Muralitharan. He regretted and alleged that his statements were twisted to put him in bad light.

He adds, "For example, in 2019 I had said that the year 2009 was the happiest year in my entire life. But, when people write , they claim that the year Tamilians were slaughtered was the happiest year in my life," he said. The civil war ended with the defeat of Tamil Tigers in May 2009." Think from the point of view of a common man. I grew up during the war period when you never knew what happens next. My playmate at school won't be alive to play with me again the next day. And the war came to an end under such a situation. As a common citizen, I thought about the security. And in the last ten years, there was no loss of life on both sides. And that is why I felt that the year 2009 was the happiest year of my life. I never endorsed the killings of innocent people, and I would never do such a thing in future too."

While rubbishing the claims that he doesn't know Tamil, the spin wizard said that he felt inferior due to his minority status in country, and even his parents shared the same mentality and added that he became an indispensable part of the cricket team through his hard work. Muralitharan reminded the services he rendered to the Eelam Tamil community through the Charity Foundation of Goodness and said he sees no difference between Sri Lankans, Malayaga Tamils, and Eelam Tamils.

"I am perceived wrongly just because I was part of the Srilankan team. If I was born in India, I would have tried to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Is it my mistake that I was born a Srilankan Tamil? And people who don't know my life, some in ignorance and some for political reasons , paint me as a person being against the Tamil Community, and it causes me pain. Even as my reasons won't pacify my detractors, on the other side, there is only false news about me that is being shared. I give this explanation to people who are neutral and common people," concluded the cricket star.