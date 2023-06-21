‘Naa Ready’ song promo from ‘Leo’ is thumping

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the movie “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead. The makers already announced that the first single, “Naa Ready,” will be coming out on June 22 on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Today the song’s promo was dropped, and it is thumping. Anirudh’s beats are too good, and he seems to have delivered one more chartbuster with “Naa Ready.”

“Leo” is being produced by Seven Screen Studio, and it is scheduled for a grand release on October 19, 2023.Thalapathy Vijay, along with Anirudh, crooned this song. Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Action King Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and dance master Sandy play crucial roles in the flick.