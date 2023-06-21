Live
- Ram Lalla Idol to be Installed by Jan 2024
- Venkatagiri: Nara Lokesh extends support to SC categorisation
- Yadadri Lord gold, silver dollars to make way into devotees’ hands soon
- Somu Veerraju advises Chandrababu to fight YSRCP democratically
- Tirupati: Spiritual fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra in National Sanskrit University
- Govt schools transformed into modern centres of learning: Sabita Indra Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: ‘TTD’s significance is impacted in YSRCP’s rule says Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy
- Hyderabad: Training programme on pre-election arrangements held
- Vizianagaram: SITAM student felicitated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav demands probe into MP MVV Satyanarayana family’s kidnap case
‘Naa Ready’ song promo from ‘Leo’ is thumping
Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the movie “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead. The makers already...
Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the movie “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead. The makers already announced that the first single, “Naa Ready,” will be coming out on June 22 on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Today the song’s promo was dropped, and it is thumping. Anirudh’s beats are too good, and he seems to have delivered one more chartbuster with “Naa Ready.”
“Leo” is being produced by Seven Screen Studio, and it is scheduled for a grand release on October 19, 2023.Thalapathy Vijay, along with Anirudh, crooned this song. Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Action King Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and dance master Sandy play crucial roles in the flick.