Nayanthara Rejects Tabu's Role in Andhadun Telugu Remake?

Multilingual actress Nayanthara who is also called as Lady Super Star in Kollywood is one of the most sought after actresses in South Indian film industry. She has proved that she is no way inferior to any stars of the South. She apparently also draws a fat paycheque on par with her male counterparts. So it's no wonder that many producers are awaiting her call sheets.

Of late, we hear that she has rejected an offer to star in the remake of a Hindi superhit movie Andhadhun.

In Telugu, Tollywood actor Nithiin will be taking up the role Which was played by Hindi actor Aayushmaan Khurrana. The role that was enacted by Tabu was offered to Nayanthara, we hear.

The reason for rejection is that the character which was done by Tabu has many dark shades. This is a bold character and shows the actress committing murder and carrying on an extra-marital affair.

Apparently, Nayanthara does not want to take up such immoral characters. The Hindi version of the movie which was released in 2018 had earned a whopping 450 crores and was produced with an investment of just Rs 35 crores. The movie gave a big break to Aayushman Khurrana in Bollywood. B town was mesmerized with his acting in the movie. Nayanthara currently has plenty of movies on her hand like Annathhe starring none other than Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, she was also seen with Durbar with Rajini. The other movies are Mookuthi Amman, Netrikan, Kaaduvakula rendu kaadal. Nayanthara along with working in these movies is also going to be seen in many woman-oriented movies.