Nirmala Channappa evicted from Bigg Boss house

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Season 8 -- one of the most controversial and popular reality series of the small screen -- is all set to witness yet another eviction.

After Tik Tok star Dhanushree's eviction from the show in the very first week, another contestant said good-bye. The latest to have left the show on Sunday was Nirmala Chennappa.

Nirmala Channappa, who is also known as Nirmala Sathya, is a prolific Indian actor, television personality, and director.

Ever since Nirmala Channapa's feature film debut as an actor with Thallana, which won her awards, she went on to work in projects such as Jigarthanda and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, to name a few.

Recently, Nirmala Channapa revealed that she won an award for her performance in Thallana through her social media account.