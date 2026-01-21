Not so great Kollywood debut for Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty was once seen as one of Tollywood’s brightest prospects, tipped to swiftly enter the top league of actresses after a dream debut in 2021. Her breakout performance in the blockbuster romantic drama Uppena instantly put her on the industry’s radar. Back-to-back successes like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju only strengthened the belief that she was destined for long-term stardom.

However, the journey soon hit a rough patch. A series of high-profile films including The Warrior, Custody, and Manamey failed to click at the box office, derailing her momentum and impacting her career graph. Just when things looked uncertain, Krithi found a much-needed revival with her Malayalam debut ARM, which emerged as a successful outing and helped restore some confidence around her choices.

Encouragingly, Krithi has often found luck with debut films. Her early Bollywood appearance in Super 30 and her Telugu launch with Uppena set a strong precedent. Riding on that pattern, she placed high expectations on her Tamil debut Vaa Vaathiyaar, a cop drama starring Karthi and released during the lucrative Pongal season. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a major disappointment, failing to generate audience interest. Krithi, burdened with an underwritten role, was left with little scope to make an impact.

The setback ended her successful debut streak, but the actress is now looking ahead. She is pinning her hopes on Love Insurance Kompany, a science-fiction romantic drama opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, which she believes could mark a strong comeback in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests that Krithi may have been approached for a pivotal role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with director Bobby. If confirmed, it could prove to be a crucial turning point in her career.