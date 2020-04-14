Rajinikanth's Tamil New Year Message For Rajini Makal Mandram

Tamil New Year: Today is Tamil New Year. While the celebrations have been low key because of the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the corona pandemic, people have found their way of celebrating the festival.

Tamil film stars are posting New Year messages to all their fans on social media. Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth too is no exception.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle to wish all his fan clubs a very happy new year. He also took the opportunity to hail the work done by Rajini Makkal Mandram cadre saying he had greatest regard for his fans who were going all out to help distressed people at the cost of risking their lives.

Rajinikanth's career is on a roll after his latest release Durbar. He will be next seen in Annaathae which is being directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Like many other movies, Rajini movie too has been stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He will then work in Kamal Haasan production Thalaivar 169. Lokesh Kanagaraj who is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay's Master will be wield the megaphone for the movie.

Stay tuned for updates.