Rashmika Mandanna wants to marry a Tamilian

Within a short time, Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the happening heroines in the industry. The actress has become busy with back-to-back movies not only in Telugu but also in Tamil.

The actress recently marked her Tamil debut with Karthi starrer, 'Sultan' movie which received a decent response from the audience. Recently, while talking in an interview, the actress said that the shooting of Sultan took place in a rural landscape of Tamilnadu and she really fell in love with the culture there. "I hope to marry a Tamilian so that I can experience their lifestyle to the fullest," said Rashmika Mandanna who also added that she also loved the food there and it has become her favorite cuisine.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of Allu Arjun starrer, 'Pushpa' movie. She also has her Bollywood debut movie, 'Mission Majnu' in her kitty.