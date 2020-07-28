Roberrt Makers Surprise Gift To Darshan Fans

So what if Challenging Star Darshan stayed away from the big screen? His movies continue to make the news.

His forthcoming movie Roberrt has created a lot of buzz of late. The movie created a sensation among his fans even before its release. Had it not been for Corona and lockdowns the movie Roberrt should have got released on April 9. The movie release was to clash with Kollywood movie Master starring none other than Thalapathy Vijay. It would have been an epic clash. But thanks to lockdown, that did not happen.

In view of the obstacles created by the corona lockdown, all the works pertaining to this project were postponed. Obviously Darshan fans were disappointed and later as per the request of his fans, the movie's poster and songs were released.

Now, the film unit of Darshan's Roberrt has released one more poster from this movie which the challenging star shared on his official social media account. This poster was released as part of the celebration of this movie's producer Umapathi Srinivas's birthday.

In this poster Darshan is seen posing with a guitar. All the crew members of the movie wished the producer through this poster. "We wish our producer, Umapathi Srinivas on the occasion of his birthday. We wish that all his aspirations may get fructified" was the inscription on the post.

No matter whose birthday it was, Darshan fans are super happy with the surprise because they never expected to see a poster of Darshan on the producer's birthday.

Roberrt is directed by Tarun Sudhir. Arjun Janya has scored the music for the film which stars Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and P Ravi Shankar in key roles. The movie is likely to be released in theatres after halls open up.