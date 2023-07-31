Royal look of Lawrence from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ grabbed netizens attention

The upcoming sequel to the superhit Tamil movie “Chandramukhi,” is in the news again. Titled “Chandramukhi 2,” the film stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead and features Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.



The film’s makers have released the first look poster of Raghava Lawrence from the movie. He will be seen as Vettaiyan Raja, a character played by Rajinikanth in the first part. The royal look of Lawrence has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Directed by P Vasu, the film has completed its shoot and also features Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lekshmi Menon, and others in significant roles. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravaani, and the movie is produced by Lyca Productions on a massive scale. The film is scheduled to release in theaters for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.