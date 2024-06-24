Ruhani Sharma makes tamil debut in Vetrimaaran's ‘Mask’

Ruhani Sharma, Shimla-born actress, has captivated the Telugu audience ever since her notable performance in the movie ‘Chi La Sow’. Her remarkable acting skills and charming presence have garnered her a substantial fan following in the Telugu film industry. Praised by critics for her ability to handle both glamorous and intense roles, Ruhani continues to be the talk of the town. Now, she is set to thrill her fans with some exciting news.

Ruhani Sharma is making headlines with her latest venture into Tamil cinema. Esteemed Tamil director Vetrimaaran has signed her for the highly anticipated upcoming film, ‘Mask.’ Sharing the screen with the talented young actor Kavin, Ruhani is ready to expand her horizons and showcase her versatility in this new thriller.



Directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, ‘Mask’ promises to be a gripping addition to the genre. The film also features the multifaceted Andrea Jeremiah in a pivotal role. Adding to the film’s allure, GV Prakash Kumar is on board to provide electrifying music and a background score. The combination of such talents under Vetrimaaran’s production has already set high expectations among movie enthusiasts.



Expressing her excitement, Ruhani shared a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by a photo from the shooting spot. She stated, "I didn't ask for the best entry in Tamil cinema.. Being a part of the Mask dream team and working with Vetri Maran sir was a dream come true. I am truly blessed." The photo has quickly gone viral, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding the project.





With its thrilling genre, exceptional cast, and visionary creators, ‘Mask’ is poised to become a landmark film.

