Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath’s ‘Miss You’ Set for November 29 Release

Tamil star Siddharth is set to charm audiences again with his latest film, ‘Miss You,’ hitting theaters on November 29, 2024. Directed by N Rajasekar, this romantic comedy, distributed by Red Giant Movies, promises a refreshing twist on love, crafted especially for young audiences.

Produced by Samuel Mathew under the 7 Miles Per Second banner, ‘Miss You’ features Siddharth alongside Ashika Ranganath, a popular Kannada actress making her Tamil debut. Joining them are comedy veterans Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, and Lollu Sabha Maran, adding humor and lightheartedness to the storyline.

‘Miss You’ revolves around a young man who secretly admires a woman he outwardly pretends to dislike. This unique approach to romance combines humor with unexpected turns, creating a narrative that stands out among traditional love stories.

The fresh pairing of Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath has already captured fans' interest. Known for his emotional depth in Chittha, Siddharth steps into a lively, humorous role, while Ashika’s debut brings new energy to Tamil cinema, having previously shined in Telugu and Kannada films.

The film’s technical team amplifies its appeal, with Ghibran composing eight original tracks that complement the film’s emotional tones. Cinematographer KG Venkatesh brings a visually captivating style, while editor Dinesh Ponraj ensures a seamless flow. Dialogues and screenplay, co-written by Rajasekar and Ashok R, enrich the film's narrative.

With Siddharth leading a talented cast and crew, Miss You’ promises to be a standout romantic comedy, blending humor, modern romance, and fresh on-screen chemistry, making it a must-watch for Tamil cinema fans this November.