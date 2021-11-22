SRMC Hospital Releases The Health Bulletin Of Kamal Haasan

t is all known that South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is attacked with deadly Covid-19 recently. He is admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre hospital, Chennai immediately for better treatment. As of now, the 'Indian 2' actor is fine and even the hospital management also stated the same releasing the health bulletin.









This image reads, "Sri. Kamal Haasan, is admitted in SRMC for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable".



Well, a couple of hours back, Kamal Haasan himself dropped an official statement on his Twitter page and stated that he is tested positive for Covid-19 and also suggested people to be careful as the pandemic is still prevailing!

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

This tweet reads, "அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள்." ("There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe.")

Well, Kamal Haasan recently flew to Chicago, USA to launch a new clothing line that took place on 15th November, 2021. After returning to India, he suffered from the cold and cough and thus got tested for Covid-19. After the result came positive, he didn't delay and straight away got admitted to a private hospital.

Speaking about his work front, he will be next seen in the Vikram movie which also has Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in other prominent roles. It will be released on 31st March, 2022 i.e in next summer!