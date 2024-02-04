STR 48 First Look Poster: Simbu Stuns in Double Role

Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is back with a bang after his last movie, Pathu Thala. He recently announced his upcoming project, initially titled STR 48, which is set to be a historical drama. Produced by the legendary Kamal Haasan, the film had kept fans eagerly waiting for updates since its announcement.

Despite some rumors suggesting the project might have been shelved, the makers surprised everyone with a thrilling update. On the eve of Simbu's 40th birthday, which falls on February 3, they unveiled the first look of the film through a captivating poster.

The poster offers a glimpse into the storyline, revealing Simbu in a double role, hinting at the narrative revolving around two brothers. Desingu Periyasamy is reported to direct the film, with Kamal Haasan investing significantly in its production. Silambarasan TR is also undergoing special training in Thailand, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film.

Joining Simbu on this cinematic journey is the talented Pooja Hegde, who has been cast as the female lead in STR 48. The music composition duties have been entrusted to Devi Sri Prasad. The film is anticipated to start its shooting schedule in February.

However, the road to this point has not been entirely smooth. Legal issues related to the film Corona Kumar led to a temporary pause in STR 48's progress. Fans, concerned about the fate of the movie, were reassured by the makers that Kamal Haasan's production venture was still very much on track.

With the unveiling of the poster, the excitement surrounding the film has reached new heights. As the internet buzzes with discussions about the first look, fans eagerly await further updates on this promising project. Stay tuned for more news and insights into Silambarasan TR's upcoming cinematic endeavor!