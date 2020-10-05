Suriya Latest Victim Of Bomb Hoax

It appears several kollywood actors are getting bomb hoax calls now-a-days. While some calls have been found to be made by some mentally retarded persons, a few others callers are yet to be traced by the cops.

A stranger who called the police control room informed that a bomb has been planted at actor Suriya's old office at Alwarpet. The police who became alert after receiving this call visited the said place with a bomb disposal squad and searched for about two hours but found nothing.

Now, the police are on the lookout for the hoax caller. The actor usually seldom uses this office as he has set up a new office elsewhere. Some days ago actors Vijay, Rajanikanth, Ajith too had received calls in similar fashion during which the callers had stated that they had planted a bomb in their houses.

But the one who had called Thalapathy Vijay was found to be a mentally retarded person. It may be recalled that actor Suriya had drawn the wrath of cinema theatres association for deciding to release his production Ponmagal Vanthal starring his wife Jyothika via OTT.

Now, the association has banned his movies. The latest we heard was that Suriya's much awaited movie Soorarai Pottru too is going to be released on OTT. This movie is based on the story of Karnataka's Captain Gopinath, the Air Deccan founder.

Now, it is high time for the cops to stop such hoax calls made by strangers to the cinema fraternity. Actor Suriya is active on social media and keeps throwing his opinions about societal problems, and in the process speaks for and against some people's views thereby drawing the wrath of certain sections of the society. Even Kollywood famous director Maniratnam had received threat calls from miscreants stating that they would plant bomb in his House if he didn't remove a dialogue from his recently released movie "Chekka Chivanda Vaanam".

This call was made to his office at Abhirampuram. However, Maniratnam has been given police protection after the director lodged a complaint.