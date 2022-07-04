Tamilrockerz Teaser: Arun Vijay's Web Series on Piracy Site Leaking Films Before Theatrical Release

Arun Vijay was most recently seen in the film Yaanai,' However, the actor will make his digital debut in the upcoming Tamil web series 'Tamil Rockerz.' On July 3, a teaser for the web series was released. The series is about a website that distributes pirated versions of Tamil movies, as the title suggests. Watch Arun Vijay's Next - 'Tamil Rockerz' Teaser

The series is based on the true story of a website that released movies on the internet on day one. The series depicts the difficulties that the producer council faces when pirating their film. Arun Vijay stars as a cop who attempts to track down the person responsible for releasing pirated copies of movies. Now is the time to watch the teaser! Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, and Vinodhini are among those who appear in the series. Arivazhagan, who directed the successful feature films Eeram' and 'Kuttram 23', directed this web series.

