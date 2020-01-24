Thala Ajith Is TRP King With Viswasam, Vijay's Bigil at No.2

There were two big ricket Tamil releases in 2019—Bigil and Viswasam. Both had big stars. While sports drama Bigil starred ilayathalapathy Vijay, family drama Viswasam starred Thala Ajith.

Both the movies did extremely well at the box office and raked in crores. Both were declared box office hits. Bigil was directed by Atlee with whom the actor had worked earlier too. The audience gave a thumbs up to both the movies and according it a rousing reception.

As you all know Pongal is very auspicious for Tamilians and hence a television channel which had grabbed the satellite rights of the movie decided to schedule a premiere of the Vijay movie to coincide with the festival as a festive treat to the small screen fans of Vijay.The TV channel was hoping to use the holiday season to get some extra TRPs. Much to their surprise, things didn't go as expected.

Vijay's sports drama premiered on television and it is also said to have topped the TRP charts. Yet Bigil failed to break the TRPs garnered by Thala Ajith's Viswasam. The Tamil flick had apparently registered some 18143 impressions on the day of its premiere.

Viswasam had surpassed the record set by Pichaikklaran on TV. The film featured Vijay Antony in the lead role and had recorded 17696 impressions. Pichaikkaran was being hailed as the most viewed South Indian film on television. But Ajith's Viswasam had changed all that with record TRPS with its premiere. Now, with Vijay's Bigil failing to beat the record set by Ajith's Thala Ajith film, fans of the Tamil actor are trending a hashtag #KingOfTRPThalaAjith on Twitter. It's celebration time for fans of Ajith. Clearly Ajith is ahead of Vijay in the TRP war.