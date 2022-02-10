Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth Is All Set To Team Up With Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next Movie

It is great news for all the fans of Thalaivar Rajinikanth as the update regarding his 169th movie is unveiled! He will be teaming up with a young director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next and the promo regarding this great announcement is unveiled on social media…

The makers shared the announcement promo on their official Twitter page and treated all the fans of Thalaivar… Take a look!

The video showcases both Nelson and Anirudh in total black attires along with Rajinikanth posing in his unique style! The video is all awesome and is a celebration for all the netizens and fans!

Sharing the video, makers also wrote, "#Thalaivar169BySunPictures:

Presenting Superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial".

Even Anirudh and Nelson also shared the announcement video on their Twitter pages and are all excited to work with this legendary actor…

Anirudh wrote, "One and only Superstar @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar directorial @sunpictures We are back with #Thalaivar169".

Coming to the director Nelson he wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169".

Finally, Rajinikanth's 169th movie will be directed by young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and the music will be scored by young sensation Anirudh Ravichander. This movie will be produced by Sun Pictures banner. Earlier a source close to the team revealed that, "Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that's high on content with ample of quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/Early May".