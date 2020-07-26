Thalapathy Vijay Nod To 20% Pay Cut For Murugadoss Movie?

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest paid actors in Kollywood. He is not only the most sought after actor in the industry but also one of the most talented actors. So it doesn't come as a surprise that he is on every director's wishlist. We all know how well the Kollywood actor's movies do at the ticket window.

Now, with that kind of star power one would expect the actor's remuneration to be huge too. But guess what? Given the uncertainty and financial stress created by the pandemic across industries and filmmakers in particular, it may not be feasible for producers to pay huge salaries to actors.

So, several actors are agreeing to take a pay cut to lessen the burden of filmmakers. The last we heard was Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu who said he was slashing his remuneration by 40 percent for his next movie with Chiyaan Vikram. The film, one of the hugely awaited releases this year, is titled Cobra.

Now, we hear Thalapathy Vijay has followed suit and voluntarily given his nod to take a 20pc pay cut in his next movie with AR Murugadoss. Even though there is no official word on this, there are strong rumours to suggest this.

The actor-director duo had earlier worked together in movies like Katthi, Thuppaki and Sarkar. All the three movies were blockbusters. Now, his next too will be made on a big scale and hence expectations are huge.

Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial titled Master. The movie pits the actor against Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen as an equally powerful antagonist role. The movie was set for release on April 9 but was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

The makers are awaiting the reopening of theatres so they could release the movie. The producer has already ruled out digital release of the movie saying the Vijay's Master was worth watching on the big screen. Diwali or Pongal will be the time the movie will hit the screens. Stay tuned for updates.