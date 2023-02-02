Thalapathy67 Digital and Satellite Agreements

Vijay, the popular Kollywood star, is teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for their second film together, titled Thalapathy 67. The film marks the follow-up to their 2021 hit, Master.

The formal launch of the film took place in Chennai, with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Sandy Master, Action star Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Baby Iyal, among others.

Previously reported, the digital rights for Thalapathy 67 have been acquired by Netflix for a reported amount of 160 crore rupees. The streaming giant was officially confirmed as the partner for the film by the makers. Additionally, the satellite rights for the film have been acquired by Sun Network.

Thalapathy 67, a gangster drama set in Mumbai, will feature music by Anirudh and will be produced by Lalit Kumar, who also produced Master. The filming began today in Chennai, and is expected to be released for the Diwali festival.