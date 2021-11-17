Trisha to replace Kajal Aggarwal in 'Indian 2'?

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's "Indian 2" was held for a long time. As fans are waiting eagerly for the updates, the makers are finally taking the work at a fast pace. The film shooting is expected to resume in December.

Now, the latest report is that "Indian 2" makers have replaced Kajal Aggarwal with Trisha. She will play the role of an elderly woman in the film. Kajal, who also underwent prosthetic makeup for the same, have now been replaced.

Kajal Aggarwal is rumoured to be pregnant, and the actress hasn't confirmed the happy news yet. However, the actress has reportedly stepped out of a few projects and is staying away from all the limelight. 'Indian 2' was officially launched in 2017, and the film has been under production for more than four years now. "Indian 2" also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles. Subhaskaran is bankrolling the project under Lyca Productions.