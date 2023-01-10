Varisu/Varasudu Hindi Dubbing Version Gets a Release Date

On January 11th, Kollywood star Vijay's film, Varisu, directed by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally, is scheduled to hit the screens Tomorrow. The Telugu version of Varisu, titled Vaarasudu, will be released on January 14th,

On January 13th, Varisu will be released in Hindi dubbed version. The Hindi version of Varisu will be released by Goldmines Films in association with T-Series. A new poster with a release date was released today. In Varisu/Vaarasudu, top producer Dil Raju is the producer.

this film Featuring Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Kick Shyam in key roles, Varisu's music is composed by Thaman. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead.